Las Vegas attorney accused of sex trafficking, murder for hire has law license suspended

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A longtime Las Vegas attorney who faces allegations of using his clients for a prostitution ring and plotting to have a woman killed just had his law license suspended.

As of Monday, defense lawyer Gary Guymon is barred from representing or accepting money from any clients, according to a Nevada Supreme Court order obtained by Channel 13.

The court bluntly rejected Guymon's argument that he be put on "disability inactive status" rather than suspended.

According to the court, Guymon contended "he is suffering from a disability due to mental health and addiction problems that makes it impossible to adequately defend against the investigation and any potential disciplinary proceedings."

The court called Guymon's petition, and a "half-page cursory letter from a psychologist," "facially inadequate" to support a claim of mental health disability, adding that the psychologist's letter suggested "Guymon is not presently experiencing a significant depressive episode."

Justices contended evidence against Guymon to date suggests he "appears to be posing a substantial threat of serious harm to the public."

They cited Guymon's arrest on charges of solicitation to commit murder, sex trafficking of an adult, three counts of pandering, conspiracy to commit murder, perjury, sexually motivated coercion with threat of force and three counts of bribing or intimidating a witness.

Guymon — known for his work on multiple high-profile cases in Clark County over several decades as a prosecutor and defense attorney — was arrested earlier this month. He has since posted bail.

An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 outlined allegations against Guymon that included operating a "prostitution ring" in which he would introduce his clients to friends who offered them money or other material goods in exchange for sex acts.

Investigators noted multiple of the clients Guymon allegedly engaged in sex acts with or introduced to his friends were facing prostitution-related charges.

They also documented allegations that Guymon conspired to have a woman killed but allegedly called off the plot after he found out police had spoken to two of his associates.

In interviews with police, Guymon maintained that he introduced his clients to his friends but was not involved in what happened after that. When asked about an instance where he asked to withdraw as one woman's attorney, Guymon is said to have told investigators, "Right because she was either going to pay me or give me some dances and she didn't do either."