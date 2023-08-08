Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams faces 5 felony charges in domestic violence case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams faces five felony charges and a misdemeanor in her ongoing domestic violence case, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 13.

Williams, 33, is accused of hitting and strangling her wife during an argument over their relationship that began on July 24.

She was arrested the following day. Prosecutors have since filed formal charges against Williams, including the following:



Count 1: battery constituting domestic violence - strangulation, a category C felony

Count 2: battery constituting domestic violence - strangulation, a category C felony

Count 3: battery constituting domestic violence - strangulation, a category C felony

Count 4: assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence, a category B felony

Count 5: coercion constituting domestic violence, a category B felony

Count 6: battery constituting domestic violence, a misdemeanor

In a statement following Williams' arrest, the Las Vegas Aces organization said Williams "will be precluded from participating in team activities."

"As an organization, we condemn domestic violence of any kind," Aces leadership stated. "Our thoughts are with the parties involved in this situation."

In a recent Las Vegas Justice Court hearing, a judge upgraded pre-trial monitoring conditions for Williams, who was released from jail on her own recognizance. She is not allowed to contact her wife or consume alcohol, and she must wear a GPS monitor and comply with randomly scheduled check-ins with bail monitors.

According to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13, Williams' wife told police she was repeatedly hit and strangled by Williams after asking to "take a break" from their relationship. When she tried to flee, Williams' wife said the Aces guard threatened her with large, heavy metal objects.

Williams is also accused of taking her wife's phone, tablet, wallet and identification cards in an effort to prevent her from leaving, according to the report.

In 2019, during her time with the Los Angeles Sparks, Williams was suspended for 10 games after she was charged in another domestic violence case.