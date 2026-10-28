Juvenile arrested in connection with Bonneville Transit Center shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting this past weekend near the Bonneville Transit Center.
The incident left three people injured, including the alleged shooter.
Police have since confirmed the suspect is a juvenile.
The shooting took place shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday near First Street and East Bonneville Avenue.
Las Vegas bus riders reconsider safety after shooting near downtown transit center
Details of what led up to the shooting remain unclear.
We will keep you posted as we learn more.
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