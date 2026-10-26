LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some frequent Las Vegas bus riders are thinking more about their safety while using public transportation after a shooting near a downtown transit center left three people injured Sunday evening.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday near First Street and East Bonneville Avenue, close to the Bonneville Transit Center.

WATCH: Las Vegas bus riders reconsider safety after shooting

Las Vegas bus riders reconsider safety after shooting near downtown transit center

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers found three people who had been shot, including a person police identified as the suspected shooter. All three were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

For bus rider Patrina Dyas, the incident has made her feel more uneasy while using public transportation.

“A little tense,” Dyas said when asked how she feels following the shooting.

Dyas said the shooting is especially concerning because it happened near a stop she uses herself.

“Anything can happen at any time, so you really can't say if it's safer at nighttime,” Dyas said. “People really get you in the daytime too.”

Other riders said incidents like Sunday's shooting are not something they typically experience in the area.

Kain, who asked to be identified only by his first name, said he has generally felt safe while using the transit center and has seen security officers monitoring the area.

“I've never had a problem in this area,” Kain said. “When I get off the bus right there, all of the security guards are pretty chill, but they also pay attention.”

Kain said he has also seen security officers step in when problems arise.

“They like watching, and if somebody is being unruly, then they talk to him and de-escalate,” he said.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said safety and security remain a top priority and that it is cooperating with LVMPD's investigation. The agency also said the Bonneville Transit Center is patrolled by security officers and monitored by video surveillance.

As the investigation continues, frequent bus riders are encouraging others to remain aware of their surroundings.

“Beware of your surroundings and, you know, watch where you're going,” Dyas said.

RTC also offers a safety app for riders to report safety concerns while using the transit system.

When asked about rider safety, RTC shared the following statement:

"The safety and security of our passengers, operators and security officers remain our top priority. Our thoughts are with the officer who was injured and everyone affected by Sunday’s shooting at the Bonneville Transit Center.

Because the incident remains under investigation by LVMPD, we cannot comment on its specific circumstances. RTC staff and our contracted security provider are cooperating fully, and questions about the shooting should be directed to LVMPD."