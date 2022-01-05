Judge denies bail for Las Vegas man found with severed body parts in stolen truck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A judge again denied bail on Tuesday for the man who police say was found with severed body parts in a stolen truck he was driving.

Eric John Holland, 57, was denied bail in an initial court appearance on Dec. 28, a decision the judge upheld in his latest hearing.

Three police officers testified about what they say was inside the truck Holland was driving on Dec. 23.

Defense attorneys for Holland argued their client did not know the remains were inside the vehicle, and said Holland should be granted bail.

According to an arrest report, police initially tried to stop Holland in a different stolen truck. He left a parking garage in the truck in which the body parts were found. He was followed to an apartment complex and apprehended.

Report: Las Vegas police find dismembered human body in bed of stolen truck

Along with the human remains, police said they found four large gas containers, a box of black plastic bags, gray duct tape, black duct tape, and a Dewalt cordless reciprocating saw.

After his arrest, Holland was booked into Clark County Detention Center for open murder.