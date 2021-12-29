Report: Las Vegas police find dismembered human body in bed of stolen truck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested the night before Christmas Eve after police officers searched his stolen truck and found a dismembered body, according to an arrest report obtained by 13 Action News.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers followed Eric John Holland, 57, into a parking garage on the Las Vegas Strip when they notice he was driving a Toyota Tundra with a suspended registration. Holland switched vehicles and left the parking garage in a Chevrolet Avalanche, which was also reported stolen.

Holland failed to stop when officers attempted to pull him over, and an LVMPD air unit followed the Avalanche to the parking lot of an apartment complex, the report states.

As Holland got out of the truck, he threw a bag at one of the officers trying to apprehend him and ran into a breezeway, where he was Tased and taken into custody. Police read him his Miranda rights and he told police he would not speak to them without a lawyer, according to the report.

Officers began a search of the Avalanche and discovered multiple coolers in the truck bed, their lids sealed with gray duct tape. An officer opened one of the coolers and found a black plastic bag emanating a "foul odor."

Inside, he found a severed human head.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were brought in, and police got a warrant to search inside both trucks.

The remaining coolers were opened at the coroner's office, where investigators found more black plastic bags containing two legs and "an apparent human torso."

"All body parts appeared to be an unknown white male," the arrest report states. The body parts were "pieced together" and left at the coroner's office for an autopsy.

Also found inside the truck were four large gas containers, a box of black plastic bags, gray duct tape, black duct tape, and a Dewalt cordless reciprocating saw, per the report. The report doesn't detail a search of the Toyota Tundra Holland had been driving when officers first tried to stop him.

Holland was booked into Clark County Detention Center for open murder. He appeared in court on Tuesday and was denied bail. The court noted Holland has a criminal record dating back to the 1970s. His next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 4.

The Clark County coroner is expected to release the name of the victim after family members have been notified.