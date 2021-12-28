Las Vegas man facing murder charge after remains found in truck denied bail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man facing a murder charge after being found with human remains in his truck last week made an appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday.

Authorities say 57-year-old Eric Holland is facing an open murder charge after they found those remains in the bed of a truck he was driving on Dec. 23.

ORIGINAL: Man arrested after Las Vegas police find human remains in back of truck

A Las Vegas judge denied Holland bail on Tuesday. And the courts say he had receipts for a saw, trash bags and plastic ties in his vehicle, along with a criminal record dating back to the 1970s.

Officers attempted to initially stop Holland in the west part of town around 3:45 p.m. while he was driving a truck, but he refused and ended up stealing another while evading police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report officers eventually were able to track Holland down at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of West Rochelle Avenue, near Arville Street.

During the investigation, officers say the vehicles that Holland was driving came back stolen and that they located remains in the back of one of the trucks.

Holland's next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2022.

The Clark County coroner will release the name of the person who died in the incident after family has been notified.