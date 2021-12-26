Watch
Man arrested after Las Vegas police find human remains in back of truck

Posted at 10:47 AM, Dec 26, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have a man under arrest after they made a disturbing discovery earlier in the week.

Authorities say 57-year-old Eric Holland is facing an open murder charge after they found human remains in the bed of a truck he was driving on Dec. 23.

Officers attempted to initially stop Holland in the west part of town around 3:45 p.m. while he was driving a truck, but he refused and ended up stealing another while evading police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report officers eventually were able to track Holland down at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of West Rochelle Avenue, near Arville Street.

During the investigation, officers say the vehicles that Holland was driving came back stolen and that they located remains in the back of one of the trucks.

Homicide detectives are investigating and say Holland has been arrested and booked on outstanding warrants along with a murder charge in connection with this incident.

The Clark County coroner will release the name of the person who died after family has been notified.

Authorities urge anyone with further information to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

