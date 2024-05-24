LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fight between roommates in the northwest Las Vegas valley ended with multiple people injured by gunfire, including a woman police described as a "completely innocent bystander."

Police responded on Thursday evening to the 7300 block of Nautical Stone Court, in a neighborhood near Elkhorn Road and Durango Drive.

Officers arriving in the area immediately found two victims lying in the street and suffering from gunshot wounds, said Lt. Jason Johansson with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section.

Police were able to drag the victims to a safe area so they could be transported to University Medical Center, Johansson said.

At that point, officers turned their attention toward the suspect's residence, when they were approached by a woman in her 30s who'd also been shot, Johansson told reporters. She was also transported to University Medical Center.

Based on preliminary details of the investigation, Johansson said police believe the woman is "a completely innocent bystander" who was hit by gunfire as the shooting occurred in a neighboring house.

Watch Lt. Jason Johansson explain the initial investigation into a fatal shooting in the northwest valley:

'Innocent bystander' shot during fight between roommates in northwest Las Vegas

The suspect surrendered to police on scene without incident, and all three shooting victims were transported to University Medical Center. One of the victims, a male in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The preliminary investigation led detectives to believe the suspect and two of the victims are roommates and that "there was a verbal altercation that led to a physical altercation in the residence, and at some point during that physical altercation our suspect produced a firearm and began shooting at both of those victims," Johansson said.

"This was a pretty dynamic incident that occurred in a pretty tight neighborhood over here," Johansson said. "We're extremely lucky that this is all that happened and only one person is deceased on this call right now."

Johansson urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or leaving a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.