New body camera footage, 911 calls shed light on fatal Henderson standoff

HENDERSON (KTNV) — We're learning more details about what led up to a fatal standoff in Henderson last month.

On Tuesday, the Henderson Police Department released new body camera footage, new 911 calls, and more information about the incident, which happened in the 200 block of Callen Falls Avenue, which is near Galleria Drive and Water Street.

While the barricade incident happened on April 12, Henderson police said this all began on March 5. That's when officer was conducting a traffic stop. He was approached by a concerned citizen who said he met a man who claimed to be a kidnapping victim.

While interviewing the victim, officers determined the suspects were at an address on Pickled Pepper Place, which is near Cadence Vista Drive and Sunset Road.

Officers arrived at the address and took one suspect, who hasn't been publicly identified, into custody. The second suspect, who police identified as 31-year-old Trevor Cooper, ran away from the scene.

On April 12, officers located Cooper at a condo on Callen Falls Avenue. Officers from the Criminal Apprehension Team spoke with Cooper's roommate who said Cooper was armed with a high-powered rifle, had over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, was wearing body armor, and that Cooper said he was "willing to shoot it out with the cops."

Henderson Police Department

Henderson Police Department

Since Cooper was barricaded inside the residence with multiple firearms, Henderson police said SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were called in to assist and to take Cooper into custody.

The barricade situation lasted about 37 hours as police tried to negotiate with Cooper. That included sending in drones and robots. However, investigators said some were disabled due to Cooper's actions.

Around the 21-hour mark, police said SWAT officers went into an empty part of the condo to "recover certain tech resources necessary for our continuing efforts", which led to a shootout with Cooper. However, at the time, police said neither the suspect or officers were injured in that incident.

At one point during negotiations, officers said they lost communication with Cooper and that negotiators tried to re-establish communication. However, they were unable to do so and officers went into the home.

Henderson Police Department

Henderson Police Department

Henderson Police Department

Henderson Police Department

Police found Cooper dead in the attic.

Officers said Cooper did not have any gunshot wounds or apparent trauma, his official cause of death is pending, and it will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Officers recovered five rifles, a handgun, a gas mask, a tactical belt, and a tactical helmet from the scene. If he had survived, Cooper would have faced multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, possessing a short-barreled rifle, and discharging a firearm in/from an occupied structure.

Henderson Police Department

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, call 311, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

Henderson police acknowledged that some in the community may question why the incident took so long to resolve or what tactics investigators used during the operation.

However, officers declined to discuss specifics as "this would provide information that could be exploited by the criminal element of our society, frustrating future law enforcement operations, thus endangering our personnel."

Police said their investigation continues and once it is complete, their findings will be forwarded to the Chief of Police.

WATCH: Residents recount Henderson standoff experience