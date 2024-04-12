Suspect in Henderson barricade situation identified

April 17, 6:39 a.m. - The suspect found dead by authorities in the barricade has been identified as 31-year-old Trevor Cooper.

April 14, 7:30 a.m. - Henderson police said the suspect was found dead.

Roads have reopened.

No further details have been released this morning. However, according to law enforcement, they will be releasing additional information about the incident in the next couple of days.

April 14, 12 a.m. - Henderson police said the incident is still active and law enforcement is still on the scene.

They are asking the public to continue avoiding the area.

April 13, 7 p.m. - Law enforcement remains on the scene as the barricade continues.

They are continuing to ask the public to avoid the area.

April 13, 1 p.m. - Henderson police are still on the scene of a barricade on Saturday morning, over 24 hours after it originally began.

Sgt. Daniel Medrano from HPD posted a video update on Saturday.

Multiple jurisdictions are still on the scene and have been working through the night to attempt negotiations.

Medrano said an officer-involved shooting with the suspect happened around 8:45 a.m. However, neither the suspect or officers were injured.

All travel lanes and sidewalks on E. Galleria Drive are closed from Water Street to Grand Cadence.

The public is advised to continue avoiding the area.

April 12, 7 p.m. - Henderson police provided an update to Channel 13.

The incident is still going on and they are continuing to ask the public to avoid the area.

April 12, 2:15 p.m. - Henderson police are asking the public to avoid the area near Olivia Parkway and Galleria Drive.

Law enforcement is responding to a barricade with a possibly armed subject at a home in the 200 block of Callen Falls Avenue.

Las Vegas police, SWAT, and CNT teams are on the scene to assist.

Olivia Parkway at Galleria and southbound Galleria at Cadence is currently closed to through traffic while this incident is being investigated.

No further details have been provided, as of 2:15 p.m.

This is a developing story and Channel 13 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will continue to update it as new information is made available.