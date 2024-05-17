'He's a family man': Neighbors reveal more about suspect and victim in Summerlin shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning more about what led up to a deadly shooting in a quiet Sun City Summerlin neighborhood Monday night.

Neighbors told Channel 13 they heard multiple gunshots ring out and that incidents like this never happen in their community.

"It's a real quiet neighborhood," neighbor William Anderson said. "I was sitting here watching the hockey playoffs when I hear the gunshots."

The shooting happened near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Hills Center Drive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a house on the 2200 block of Starline Meadow Place.

Police said 32-year-old Eddi Moreno shot his neighbor's boyfriend 47-year-old Joe, or 'JR', Moreno to death after a heated exchange. The two are not related, despite the same last names.

According to an arrest report, the suspect told the victim "I'm going to murder you" before shooting him.

Moreno is now facing an open murder charge.

911 calls reveal the suspect's wife called police claiming the murder victim was exposing his genitals to their children and that her husband shot him.

"He was standing on rocks near my driveway and was exposing himself," she told the dispatcher. "My husband told him multiple times to get in his house."

In the beginning of the 911 call, you can even hear the gunshots.

LISTEN: Suspect's wife calls 911 after Summerlin shooting

Several neighbors told Channel 13 that the murder victim moved in with his girlfriend in the community a few weeks ago and often caused disturbances.

On Thursday, a judge set Moreno's bail at $100,000. Channel 13 looked into why bail was set despite a murder charge.

"I was a prosecutor for 25 years and I could think of very few cases where the court did not grant bail," former Clark County District Attorney David Roger told me.

Roger said in the State of Nevada, every defendant has a right to bail before conviction, unless the person is facing first-degree murder.

Channel 13 also spoke to the victim's girlfriend. She said she doesn't agree with the judge's decision to grant the suspect bail and she's worried for her safety, having to live next door to the suspect.

Anderson said this is a sad situation for all parties involved but believes the suspect was trying to protect his family.

"He's a family man," Anderson said.

Moreno is scheduled to be back in court August 13.