Suspect arrested in northwest Las Vegas shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is now jailed for open murder after police say three people were hit by gunfire in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

29-year-old Keveon Glenn was arrested Thursday as a suspect in the shooting on Saturday, May 18 in the 7300 block of Praire Falcon Road (near Tenaya Way and Smoke Ranch Road).

In an initial statement after the shooting, police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified as 41-year-old Carl Chester, Jr.

Two others were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said at the time.

Investigators said they believe several people were in the street fighting and it escalated to the point where someone pulled out a gun. Suspects ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

In the days since the shooting, Glenn was identified as a suspect, police stated in an updated news release.

On Thursday, May 23, the Criminal Apprehension Team (a joint law enforcement task force led by the FBI), found Glenn and arrested him.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder, police said.