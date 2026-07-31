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Homicide under investigation near Jones Blvd. and Upland Blvd., LVMPD shares

LVMPD/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Police tape/Police line
KTNV
LVMPD/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Police tape/Police line
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is currently investigating a homicide near Jones Boulevard and Upland Boulevard.

According to Metro, homicide detectives are joining the investigation. LVMPD shared with us that additional information would be provided later on.

This is a developing story.

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