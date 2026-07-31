Homicide under investigation near Jones Blvd. and Upland Blvd., LVMPD shares

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is currently investigating a homicide near Jones Boulevard and Upland Boulevard.
According to Metro, homicide detectives are joining the investigation. LVMPD shared with us that additional information would be provided later on.
This is a developing story.
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LVMPD lieutenant faces DUI, vehicle registration charges, documents showJoseph E. Winn is accused of driving in Goodsprings while intoxicated and without valid registration on July 1, 2026, according to documents we've recently obtained.
Shooting near Craig, Decatur sends one person to hospital as LVMPD investigatesIt happened in the 4500 block of Blue Royal Drive, near the intersection of Craig and Decatur, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
'He shot him': 911 audio captures east Las Vegas Walmart shooting in real time911 calls obtained by Channel 13 show how quickly an argument turned deadly at an east Las Vegas Walmart last week.
911 audio captures east Las Vegas Walmart shooting in real time (Credit: LVMPD)911 calls obtained by Channel 13 show how quickly an argument turned deadly at an east Las Vegas Walmart last week. (CREDIT: LVMPD)