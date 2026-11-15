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Homicide investigation underway in southwest valley, police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, LVMPD, file generic
KTNV
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, LVMPD, file generic
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a homicide in the southwest valley Sunday morning, according to Lt. Casey Clarkson with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the homicide occurred in the 7600 block of South Durango Drive, near Windmill Lane and Robindale Road.

No other information was provided.

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