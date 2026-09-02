Homicide investigation underway after 3 found dead near Sahara and Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway after three people were found dead Tuesday evening near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 5100 block of O'Bannon Drive, where the victims were found.

Police said one person was taken into custody who had a gunshot wound to the stomach.

More information is expected to be released at a briefing Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 13 for updates as they become available.