Homicide investigation underway after 3 found dead near Sahara and Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway after three people were found dead Tuesday evening near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 5100 block of O'Bannon Drive, where the victims were found.
Police said one person was taken into custody who had a gunshot wound to the stomach.
More information is expected to be released at a briefing Tuesday night.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 13 for updates as they become available.
-
Police: Man found shot to death in east Las Vegas parking lotPolice are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon in east Las Vegas after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot.
Police: Man found shot to death in east Las Vegas parking lotPolice are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon in east Las Vegas after a man was found shot to death.
1 dead after shooting outside house party in southwest valley, police sayOne person is dead after a shooting outside a house party in the southwest valley early Sunday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police: 18-year-old killed in shooting outside house party in southwest valleyOne person is dead after a shooting outside a house party in the southwest valley early Sunday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.