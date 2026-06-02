Flamingo Road shut down at Boulder Highway: Traffic camera shows heavy police presence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flamingo Road is closed in both directions at Boulder Highway amid an ongoing investigation, Channel 13 has learned.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announced the closure at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday

A traffic camera in the area showed a heavy police presence and crime scene tape securing a large portion of the intersection.

As of this report, local law enforcement has not released any details about the incident. A Channel 13 crew is en route to the area to gather more information.