Police: Female hospitalized, suspect arrested after shooting in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A female was hospitalized and a suspect was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon in the northeast valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said they responded to the 2800 block of N. Walnut Road around 5:20 p.m., where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to her arm and torso. LVMPD described her condition as stable.
The suspect was taken into custody "without resistance," according to police.
Police said there is no ongoing threat to the area as the shooting remains under investigation.
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