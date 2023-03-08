‘Please just turn yourself in’: Family desperate for answers after son was shot, killed in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents of a young man killed in a shooting are desperate to know who shot him and why.

19-year-old Carlos Loya Cano was found dead in his northeast Las Vegas apartment early Friday morning.

"All we know is that someone took a young kid away from us and he has so much to live for,” Mirian Estrada, the young man's stepmother, said.

Cano was starting a new chapter in his young life. He had recently graduated from Chaparral High School, started working, and moved into the apartment.

"It wasn't a big place or it wasn't anything elegant, but he was proud of everything he had and everything he had going for himself,” Estrada said.

Investigators say they found Carlos’ body inside of the apartment.

"It's something that you see on television or the news or shows, but you just don't imagine that it could happen to you and it's just a feeling that no one can explain,” Estrada said.

Las Vegas Metro police say neighbors along east Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard north reported hearing gunshots the morning of March 3 but nobody saw what happened.

"It appears there was some sort of altercation that occurred outside of the apartment,” Lt. Jason Johansson said.

"It's early in the morning. People are going to work or walking. I have a feeling that someone did see something,” Estrada said. “To the person or people responsible, please just turn yourself in."

Police are asking anybody who might have any details about what happened to come forward.

Tips can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or clicking here.