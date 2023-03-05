Man found dead in northeast Las Vegas apartment during welfare check, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a man's death after he was found "unresponsive" during a welfare check on Friday morning.

According to initial reports, LVMPD officers responded to the 5000 block of East Craig Road on March 3 after receiving reports of an illegal shooting at approximately 4:42 a.m. Responding officers conducted a canvass of the area and located several shell casings but no victim.

At approximately 7:16 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call from a citizen who reported finding an unresponsive adult male inside an apartment while conducting a welfare check. Responding officers and medical personnel located the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives believe the victim found during the welfare check is related to the illegal shooting from earlier that morning, and say the investigation is ongoing.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.