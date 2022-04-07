Watch
Ex-inmate from Nevada convicted in 2nd hammer killing

'Hammer Killer' Alex Ewing
Colorado Department of Corrections via KMGH-TV
Alex Ewing, the so-called "Hammer Killer," is seen in his Colorado Department of Corrections mug shot.
'Hammer Killer' Alex Ewing
Posted at 2:32 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 17:34:44-04

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A former Nevada prison inmate has been found guilty of murder in Colorado, his second conviction in a long unsolved killing involving a hammer in the Denver area nearly 40 years ago.

Jurors found Alex Ewing guilty in the killing of Patricia Smith in Lakewood in 1984 on Thursday after more than four hours of deliberations.

Last year, Ewing was convicted of killing three members of a family in another Denver suburb six days after Smith was killed. He was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for killing Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter Melissa in Aurora.

