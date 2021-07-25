Ex-Nevada inmate going on trial in Colorado hammer killings

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A former Nevada inmate accused of using a hammer to kill four people in the Denver area is going on trial nearly four decades after the slayings.

Jury selection began Friday in the trial of Alex Ewing in the deaths of Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter Melissa in Aurora in January 1984.

He's scheduled to go on trial for the other slaying in October.

Ewing was identified as a suspect in 2018 through DNA evidence while in prison in Nevada, where he was convicted of attacking a couple with an ax handle in their bedroom.

He has pleaded not guilty.