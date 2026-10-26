LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have located the vehicle that struck and fatally wounded an 84-year-old woman in northeast Las Vegas, though the driver responsible for the crash remains at large.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had previously asked for the public's help locating a burgundy Chevrolet Tahoe believed to be involved in the collision.

The woman was struck just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 26 on Cheyenne Avenue, west of Walnut Road.

WATCH: Police seek vehicle in hit-and-run that killed 84-year-old woman in northeast valley

Police seek vehicle in hit-and-run that killed 84-year-old woman in northeast valley

According to police, the woman was crossing Cheyenne Avenue outside of a marked or implied crosswalk when she was struck by the burgundy Tahoe, estimated to be between the model years 2021 and 2026.

Police said the driver of the Tahoe did not remain at the scene and left the area westbound on Cheyenne Avenue.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section by phone at 702-828-3595 or 702-828-2892. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.