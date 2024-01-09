Driver accused of killing Henderson mother and 2 kids told police he drank 'wine and cough syrup'

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The pain and shock of a crash that killed a Henderson mother and her two sons is documented in a police report that lays out officers' case for the arrest of Darryl Smith.

Smith, 36, is suspected of driving drunk at the time of the crash that killed Rebecca Post and her 5- and 6-year-old sons at the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Grand Cadence Drive on Sunday.

He was ultimately booked into the Henderson Detention Center on three counts of DUI resulting in death and one count of reckless driving resulting in death.

Officers arriving at the crash scene noted a man identified as Post's husband was also on scene and "screamed in pain" at the sight of Post's wrecked Hyundai sedan, telling police he had just been with her before she left.

Post and one child were declared dead at the scene. Another boy was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center in critical condition. Officers would later be informed the child had died from his injuries, according to the report.

In their investigation of the crash, officers determined Post had been stopped at a red light behind a black BMW SUV when her car was hit from behind by Smith's vehicle, a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

The impact of the crash crumpled the rear of Post's Hyundai sedan, police stated, pushing the car forward into the stopped SUV.

Smith's truck was redirected into the next lane of traffic, where it scraped the passenger side of a Ford Ranger that was also stopped at the light.

The driver of the BMW was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries described as minor in the report.

Smith is said to have "stumbled out" of the truck, according to the report.

"He smelled of alcohol and was asked if he'd been drinking," the reporting officer wrote.

"The driver advised, 'I had a pretty good amount," the officer wrote, adding that Smith said he'd consumed "three glasses of wine and cough syrup."

The reporting officer also gives a detailed account of the distraught Post's husband showed at the crash scene, writing that "he let out a moan that cut through the night" when a Henderson battalion chief informed him his wife and son had been declared dead.

“Tears filled his eyes, and a rage began to come over him due to the difficulty of the situation," the officer wrote. "At no point did his anger funnel toward any officer on scene, it was easy to understand the love he had for his son and wife and the inability to handle it any other way at this time.”

The report also notes that officers who encountered Smith at the hospital all noted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from "his breath and person."

A judge granted a warrant to draw Smith's blood, and he was transported to the Henderson Detention Center.

As of Tuesday morning, jail records did not show when Smith would make his initial appearance in court.