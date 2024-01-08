Henderson police will ramp up DUI enforcement after crash kills mother, 2 young sons

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police in Henderson pledged to increase DUI enforcement in response to the deaths of a 38-year-old mother and her two young children.

In a press conference at the site of the fatal collision, Henderson Police Department Deputy Chief Jonathon Boucher urged community members to remember that "driving is the most dangerous activity we take part in every single day."

Boucher says the woman, who was not publicly identified, was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Grand Cadence Drive on Sunday when another driver hit her car from behind "at a high rate of speed."

The woman and her 5- and 6-year-old sons were killed in what would be the second fatal crash in Henderson that day.

The other driver was arrested for three counts of DUI involving death and one count of reckless driving, Boucher said.

Boucher also cited a single-vehicle rollover crash in which a 52-year-old man was killed on Sunset Road and Mountain Vista Street.

"We have seen an unacceptable increase in accidents throughout our community," Boucher said.

In response, Boucher says police will increase their efforts targeting impaired driving on the city's streets through 2024.

That enforcement will include using the department's specialty enforcement units as what Boucher called a "force multiplier."

He also noted the department is using more unmarked vehicles as part of this initiative, "because we don't want people slowing down and minding their driving behaviors when they see us."

Additional efforts will come as part of the ongoing Joining Forces Program, a statewide initiative that aims to decrease traffic fatalities through multi-jurisdictional law enforcement cooperation.

Boucher stressed that the effort to slow an increase in collisions would require commitment from the community, as well. He urged motorists to use more caution and drive responsibly.

"Please slow down. Don't try to beat the light. Eliminate distractions," he said. "Your efforts can save lives."

