Man dies after single-vehicle rollover crash in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Henderson on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the incident happened around noon near Sunset Road and Mountain Vista Street.

Investigators said preliminary information shows a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on Mountain Vista Street, just north of Sunset Road. The vehicle then crossed over the center median and hit a building, which caused the vehicle to flip onto its roof before it stopped in a parking lot near the intersection.

The 52-year-old driver was taken to Sunrise Trauma Hospital, where he later died.

According to Henderson police, they're still looking into what caused the crash and they don't know if speed, impairment, or a medical episode are factors in the crash, as of Monday morning.

The man's name will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin have been notified.