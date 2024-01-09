Family sets up memorial for mother and 2 sons killed in Henderson car crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Families mourn Monday night after a woman and her two boys were killed in a suspected DUI crash Sunday night.

Henderson Police say the crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Grand Cadence Drive in Henderson.

Police pledge increase in DUI enforcement after crash kills mother, 2 young sons

A memorial is now in place near the same intersection where the deadly crash happened, all to remember the mom and her sons, 5 and 6, who were killed.

"I can't imagine what they're going through. It's sad," said Tina Gullage, a woman who lives near the crash site.

The family of the victims set up the memorial Monday night, nearly 24 hours after the crash. They lit candles, left stuffed animals, and wrote messages of hope and love.

Police arrested 36-year-old Daryl Smith for three counts of DUI and one count of reckless driving. They say he caused a four-car crash, killing three and wounding two others. The mom and her kids were waiting for a red light when it happened. Henderson Police say that's unacceptable.

"It is imperative for most of us that driving is the most dangerous activity we take part in every single day, and we have a duty to drive safely for ourselves, our families, and our fellow community members," said Henderson Police Deputy Chief Jonathan Boucher.

Gullage says reckless driving isn't uncommon in the area, though.

"This is like a drag strip; you hear them every night going down the street," said Gullage.

She says she's worried since her daughter walks past that intersection daily for school.

"How do I know if someone's driving drunk at 6 a.m. when she's going to school and they're not paying attention and they decide to hit her," said Gullage.

Police say they're increasing patrol.

"We're going to begin utilizing some of our specialty enforcement units as a force multiplier, so they're going to be out there in addition to their standard duties, collateral duties, doing traffic enforcement," said Boucher.

They're also putting more undercover cop cars on the streets.

Henderson Police say the increased patrol will start immediately. They hope this will hold drivers more accountable and help stop deadly crashes from happening.