Deputies search for shooter after Las Vegas man killed in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KTNV) — The shooting death of a Las Vegas man in Golden Valley is under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

In a press release Tuesday morning, sheriff's officials identified the victim as 40-year-old Richard William Ward.

Officials said Ward died from a gunshot wound after he was taken to Kingman regional Medical Center for treatment.

He was found shot at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25 in the 2500 block of Naco Road.

The person who called 911 led deputies to Ward, who was unresponsive when police arrived, according to the news release.

"We are actively seeing anyone who may have information regarding this incident," a sheriff's office spokesperson stated.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753. Toll-free calls can be placed to 1-800-522-4312 ext. 4288. Callers were advised to reference DR# 24-007175.