Deobra Redden pleads guilty but mentally ill in Judge Jumper Attempted Murder Trial

LAS VEGAS (COURT TV, KTNV) — A man accused of leaping over the bench and attacking a judge in Las Vegas is facing trial.

Deobra Redden, 31, was initially facing seven charges but pleaded guilty to all but one charge ahead of jury selection on Sept. 3. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to attempted murder of a victim 60 years of age or older. Redden did not reach any agreement with prosecutors before pleading guilty.

In Jan., video of the incident that reportedly left Judge Mary Kay Holthus with bruising went viral online. During the hearing, Judge Holthus was sentencing Redden for attempted battery charges. As she was preparing to hand down a sentence, Redden was seen jumping over the bench towards her.

According to an arrest report, Judge Holthus said Redden knocked her out of her chair and slammed her head against the wall before ripping some of her hair out. The report also stated that two marshals were notified of a panic alarm but were dispatched to the wrong courtroom.

Redden’s defense team and family says he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Redden has retained criminal defense attorney Carl Arnold, who is also representing Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis in the Tupac murder case.

Redden has a long criminal history including three felony convictions.

