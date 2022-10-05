Clark County public administrator Rob Telles back in court: Argument over slain reporter's devices continues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County public administrator Robert Telles is expected back in court on Wednesday morning.

He was arrested in connection with the murder of Jeff German, a longtime investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Telles is not only facing that criminal case, but a civil case to remove him from public office.

The last time Telles was in court, lawyers focused on critical information left on German's phones and computers at the time of his death. All of those items are in evidence right now, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal has exclusive rights to that content.

But both the prosecution and defense want access to that information. The judge said all three parties had to come to an agreement themselves and decide who gets to see what.

As for the civil case — despite his arrest, Telles is still employed by Clark County as the public administrator. That means he's likely been collecting a paycheck from behind bars.

The county is looking to change that. Last month, the District Attorney's Office filed a complaint asking a judge to remove Telles from his position, saying he hasn't been able to do his job or carry out any responsibilities of his office from jail.

"Now that the judge has set a no-bail, we firmly believe he will continue to be unable to perform his duties and the law says if a public official is unable to perform, that's neglectfulness and that's why we're seeking his removal," District Attorney Steve Wolfson said previously.

If the court agrees that Telles has been neglectful of his role, the county would be able to formally appoint a replacement until a new public administrator is elected in November.