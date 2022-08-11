Clark County prosecutors to seek death penalty against 2 accused in New Year's Eve crime spree

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty in the case of two young men accused of killing two people in separate armed robberies on New Year's Eve last year.

A notice of intent to seek the death penalty was filed in the cases of both Jesani Carter and Jordan Ruby, Clark County district court records show.

Carter, 20, and Ruby, 18, are accused in the murders of two people during a string of armed robberies at parking garages on the Las Vegas Strip.

Based on information from police, a rough timeline of the accusations includes:

1:30 p.m.: Police say 66-year-old Clarice Yamaguchi, a grandmother visiting Las Vegas from Hawaii, was shot and killed as Carter and Ruby tried to steal her purse at the Fashion Show Mall parking garage.

5:15 p.m.: An employee at a casino in the 2400 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard reports being robbed and shot at in the parking garage. Police later identified Carter and Ruby as the suspects.

6:15 p.m.: Police receive another call about a person being shot inside the parking garage at Palace Station hotel-casino. The man was transported to University Medical Center and later pronounced deceased.

Authorities later said the spree of armed robberies may have started the day before. The car Carter was spotted in was linked to another armed robbery at the Wynn hotel-casino on Dec. 30, police said.

Both men were booked into the Clark County Detention Center and held without bail.

Charges against the two men include two counts of open murder, one count of attempted murder, five counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, four counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, and one count of attempted robbery, jail records show.