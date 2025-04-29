CCSD employee not charged after alleged child abuse, battery at Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation at an elementary school in west Las Vegas led to the arrest of a Clark County School District employee, CCSD's police department announced on Tuesday.

The employee was identified as 31-year-old Alicia Fletcher. Police say she was arrested on Friday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to child abuse and battery.

Fletcher's arrest stems from an investigation that began Friday at Red Rock Elementary School, near Upland Boulevard and Alta Drive.

Police noted Fletcher is a specialized programs teacher assistant and has been employed by CCSD since July 2024.

"Per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit, she will be placed on unpaid leave," police wrote.

CCSD Police did not immediately release additional information about their investigation.

According to court records, the District Attorney's Office declined to file any charges against Fletcher, as of May 27, 2025.