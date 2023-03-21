Bus barricade suspect bit officer, hit K-9 during arrest, report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new report from Metro Police is providing new details about the suspect who barricaded himself on an RTC bus on Monday night.

According to police, dispatchers received reports from a bus security guard who said a subject on the bus had attacked him with "a trash can and rocks" at approximately 6:52 p.m. Officers arrived at the bus, which was stopped at Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive, and located the subject alone on the bus.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Several officers injured, suspect arrested after RTC bus barricade in southwest Las Vegas valley

The suspect, who was later identified as 29-year-old Allyn McFarland, had "retrieved several rocks from the surrounding landscape before officers' arrival," according to the report.

Officers issued several verbal commands to get McFarland to exit the bus, but a K-9 officer, his dog, and several other officers entered the bus after McFarland refused.

Police say a struggle ensued, in which McFarland was bitten by the dog. However, McFarland was also able to bite an officer and strike several others during the struggle.

The officers were treated for their injuries at UMC and subsequently released, while McFarland was transported to UMC where he was treated for his injuries.

He was later booked into CCDC for several charges, including mayhem, battery with substantial bodily harm, five counts of battery on a protected person, and mistreating a police animal.

This incident comes after several similar incidents involving RTC buses this year, including the fatal stabbing of a bus passenger and a police chase involving a stolen bus.

Channel 13 has reached out to the RTC of Southern Nevada, which deferred all comments to Metro.