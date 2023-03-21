Several officers injured after suspect barricades himself in bus in southwest Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are responding to a barricade situation involving a bus in the southwest Las Vegas valley Monday night.

Police tell Channel 13 that several officers have been injured in the situation, though it is currently unclear how they were injured. The suspect is currently barricaded in the bus on Durango and Blue Diamond after police say he battered the bus driver.

According to initial reports, police officers have described the suspect to be in a state of "excited delirium."

Officers on the scene were attempting to yell verbal commands at the suspect, and a K-9 unit was recently spotted arriving on the scene.

Currently, police have blocked all lanes on Durango Drive between Blue Diamond and Agate Avenue, according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

Channel 13 will update this story with new information as it becomes available.