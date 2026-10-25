Boulder City police arrest man for murder in 2021 shooting death of Scott Dingman

The Boulder City Police Department has arrested John Powell Morgan III on one count of murder in the 2021 shooting death of Scott Dingman following over a year of reporting from 13 Investigates.

BCPD said Morgan was taken into custody Saturday at a Henderson car dealership and then booked into the Clark County Detention Center after a warrant was issued for his arrest for open murder with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held without bail and is expected to make his initial appearance in Boulder City Justice Court on Monday at 9 a.m.

Dingman was shot and killed in the roadway of Fairway Drive on May 31, 2021, in Boulder City, which Morgan claimed was self-defense, ultimately leading to him not being charged in the shooting.

According to police, investigators reviewed the case after "new information" was received in 2025, leading to a search warrant being executed at Morgan's residence in April 2025. BCPD said new evidence was recovered during the search "that supported additional investigation."

"Investigators continued their efforts over the next year, identifying pertinent information, which ultimately led to development of probable cause for the arrest of Morgan III," police said in a press release.

Channel 13 previously learned that during the search, police found cocaine "in plain view on a countertop in a bedroom" as well as a digital scale and numerous small baggies. Officers seized about 30 grams of cocaine and arrested Morgan.

He was indicted in February on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell and maintaining an illegal dwelling, accused of using his Boulder City home to sell drugs.

It's a story we first broke in July 2025, after Dingman's family reached out to 13 Investigates, accusing Boulder City police of negligence and incompetence. The case was reopened after Channel 13 began investigating.

The family's allegations against the department include officers contaminating evidence, failing to document key crime scene information and withholding details of a homicide investigation.

Dingman's widow, Ashley Dingman, shared the following statement with 13 Investigates' Darcy Spears:

"I am very grateful that the process toward justice for Scott has finally moved forward after years of being stymied by Boulder City. For the past five and a half years, I have lived with the unimaginable loss of my husband while fighting for answers, accountability, and justice. There have been many moments when I felt the truth about what happened to Scott would never come to light.



I continue to have serious concerns about the original investigation conducted by Boulder City Police Department, which are part of our civil rights lawsuit.



It should not have taken five years to get here. It took a change in staffing at Boulder City for this case to finally move forward. I am incredibly grateful to Sgt. Chris Slack and James Garcia for the hard work and dedication they have put into this case.



Although nothing can bring Scott back, I am grateful that this arrest represents an important step toward accountability. I will continue to honor Scott’s memory by seeking the truth and pursuing the justice he deserves."

Channel 13 reported in September that after the case was reopened following our investigation, the district attorney declined to prosecute, leading the family and friends of the victim to reach out to 13 Investigates in their ongoing search for justice.

Steve Wolfson's office decided not to file charges because Mike Henn, the man who witnessed the shooting, had since died following the shooting.

But shortly after 13 Investigates reported that development, we subsequently learned the investigation remained open. The result of that was Morgan’s Saturday arrest on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.