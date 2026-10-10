Bicyclist hit by suspect vehicle during pursuit, NCSO shares

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) shared to social media on Saturday that a bicyclist was hit during a vehicle pursuit.

Earlier in the day, NCSO said that the pursuit was initiated for a reported drunk driver. A bicyclist was hit at a high rate of speed by the suspect vehicle during the chase.



After the collision, NCSO said the suspect fled on foot before being taken into custody.

At the time, the intersection of Barney Street and Bell Vista Avenue was closed to allow officers to investigate. NCSO shared in their post that the area would be reopening soon.