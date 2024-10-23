Arrest reports reveal deadly I-15 shooting the result of a road rage incident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Newly released documents point to road rage being the cause of a shooting on I-15 that left one man dead.

Police began investigating when they received a call around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 that there had been a crash on I-15 southbound just before Flamingo Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 2017 Audi crashed into the center median and a man lying in the road near the passenger side of the car.

The man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and bullet holes were found on the vehicle as well.

The victim, identified as Darin Algee, was taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed Algee died from a gunshot wound after a bullet was found in his left lower lung.

Authorities were able to get surveillance video from a FedEx truck that was traveling in the area at the time of the crash, showing that this was a road rage incident.

According to the arrest report, the video showed the Audi driving past the FedEx truck in the left lane. A few seconds later a white SUV, appearing to be a Jeep Renegade, sped past the truck. The Jeep quickly moved across lanes on the road to end up on the left side of the Audi. The Audi then swerved to the right, then left, back to the right, then left to crash into the center median. The jeep appeared to move to the left shoulder and flee the area.

During the investigation, 18-year-old Damarion Bell and 23-year-old Jasahn Lovette were developed as suspects. The investigation also revealed that the Jeep had been reported stolen at the time of the incident.

Bell and Lovette now face multiple felony counts including open murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, and more.