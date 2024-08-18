911 calls reveal the moments after deadly I-15 shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has obtained the 911 calls of the deadly shooting that happened on the southbound lanes of the I-15 on Thursday, Aug. 8.

The calls help paint a clearer picture of the deadly night and the aid nearby drivers provided to the shooting victim.

Operator: "Do you need police, fire or medical?"

Caller: "I’m over here on Highway 15 right before Flamingo Road... There’s a man, he’s not doing too well. He’s bleeding from his mouth. Looks like he’s having a seizure."

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called out to a report of a shooting on I-15, north of Flamingo Road.

Arriving officers found Darin Algee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the ground near his SUV.

In an initial statement on the investigation, Metro said they believe someone in another car shot at and hit Algee at least one time, which caused him to crash into the center median.



Caller: “I think he’s shot.”

Operator: “Say that again.“

Caller: "Where is it at?"

Operator: "Did you say somebody got shot?"

Caller: "Yeah, someone got shot on the freeway southbound."

Operator: "Okay, tell me exactly what happened."

Caller: "I just saw a car crash in front of me. They’re saying he was shot. He’s bleeding a lot from his mouth and his back.”

WATCH | Full press briefing from LVMPD offering details in their search for a suspect and request for more information from the public

[FULL PRESSER] LVMPD seeking public help in locating suspect from fatal I-15 shooting

"We also know the unknown suspect and suspect vehicle were traveling southbound on the I-15 on the HOV lane to the left side of our victim's vehicle," said Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson.

During the 9-1-1 calls, you can hear the operator give the caller instructions on how to stop Algee from bleeding, while Algee's wife and child are pleading for help.

Operator: “The person who shot him, are they still nearby?

Caller: “No, they kept driving.”

Operator: "Where was he shot?

Caller: "On his back."

Operator: "I am going to give you instructions on how to control the bleeding.... I need you to place your shirt right now [on] his wound and press it down firmly."

Shortly after the operator gave those instructions, you can hear the caller say first responders arrived at the scene.

Algee was transported to the hospital, but did not survive.

"My kids love and miss him dearly, I love and miss him dearly," said Lasha Bowie, Algee's wife.

Channel 13 spoke with Bowie and her son a few days after the shooting.

Bowie said she had been married to Algee for nearly 14 years and recently moved to Las Vegas from Texas to be closer to her family, who she's been leaning on for help during this challenging time.

“It’s a great family, we just stick together, " said Bowie. "Just support each other through everything. Just helping me get places that I need to go."

She adds the vehicle Algee was driving was the family car and now that's it's damaged, she's been relying on her family to take her and her five kids around the community.

Bowie said that her husband was the primary provider and is concerned about how she will manage moving forward.

"We just moved out here, don't have much," she said.

Her son also shared a few words.

​“It’s going to be hard to get through it without him, but I’m going to stay strong for him and continue what he wanted to do and be here for my family and keep making him proud while he watch over me," he said.

In a different 9-1-1 call, a woman who claims to be Algee's mother calls police about her son's case.

She said she called Metro because Algee's wife was not being forthcoming with information about the case.

When Channel 13 interviewed Lasha at her home, she also did not want to provide details about the night. She said she did not want to jeopardize the investigation.

Another person also called Metro following the shooting and said they possibly had dashcam video of the incident. It's not clear if Metro detectives collected the dashcam footage.

This is an ongoing investigation being led by the LVMPD Homicide Section.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.