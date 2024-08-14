'He was a loving father': Family remembers man who died in I-15 shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Family members of 31-year-old Darin Algee, the man police said died after reportedly being shot on the I-15 last week, are speaking out over the loss of their loved one.

"He was a great man; he was a loving father. He’s supporting me and his kids," said Lasha ​Lasha Bowie, Darin Algee’s wife. "He was a support, he was our provider.​"

Bowie spoke with Channel 13 outside of her aunt's apartment, where she described how she wanted the community to remember Algee.

"He did everything right, we wasn't doing nothing wrong," Bowie said. "He was simply doing everything he needed to do for his family and his kids, always. He put his kids before anything and anybody."

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called out to a report of a shooting on the I-15, north of Flamingo road.

Arriving officers found Algee "suffering" from gunshot wounds inside a gray SUV.

In an initial statement on the investigation, Metro said they believe someone in another car shot at and hit Algee at least one time, which caused him to crash into the center median.

He was taken to the hospital but did not survive. The Clark County Coroner's office identified the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest.

Family said that Bowie and her young child were inside the car when the shooting happened. Bowie did not want to share details about the incident.

​“This happening, I don’t understand it," Bowie said. ​“We are not doing good at all. We miss him a lot, he’s all we know.” ​

Bowie said she had been married to Algee for nearly 14 years and recently moved to Las Vegas from Texas to be closer to her family, who she's been leaning on for help during this challenging time.

​“It’s a great family, we just stick together, " Bowie said. "Just support each other through everything. Just helping me get places that I need to go."

She adds the vehicle Algee was driving was the family car and now that's it's damaged, she's been relying on her family to take her and her five kids around the community.

Bowie said that her husband was the primary provider and is concerned about how she will manage moving forward.

"We just moved out here, don't have much," she said.

Her son also shared a few words.

​“It’s going to be hard to get through it without him, but I’m going to stay strong for him and continue what he wanted to do and be here for my family and keep making him proud while he watch over me," he said.

As of last Friday, Metro said they did not have a suspect description or a description on the possible vehicle.

Channel 13 reached out to Metro to get an update on the investigation, but we are still waiting for a response.