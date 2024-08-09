Man who crashed car on Interstate 15 was shot by unknown assailant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — A police investigation into a car crash turned into a homicide investigation on Thursday night after a man crashed his car on Interstate 15.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the man collided with the center median in the southbound lanes of the interstate between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads.

In an initial statement on the investigation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they believe someone in another car shot at and hit the victim at least one time.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries.

During the investigation, I-15 was closed between Spring Mountain and Flamingo.

Homicide detectives are expected to provide additional information on their investigation. As of this report, there was no word on an arrest for the killing.

This is a developing story.