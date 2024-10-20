Two arrested on murder charges in connection to fatal I-15 shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been arrested in connection to an August shooting that killed one man.

Damarion Bell, 18, and Jasahn Lovette, 23, were arrested on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department connected Bell and Lovette in the fatal shooting of Darin Algee.

Police said Algee was driving his gray 2017 Audi Q5 SUV on I-15 on Aug. 8 around 8:30 p.m. when he was shot somewhere between the Spring Mountain Road on-ramp and the Flamingo Road off-ramp.

Bell and Lovette are now held at the Clark County jail.

