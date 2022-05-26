Report: Schmid allegedly conspired robbery at Dotty's casino, consequently killing manager

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News obtained the Declaration of Warrant/Summons report of 28-year-old Samuel Schmid, the man who allegedly ran over and killed the Dotty's manager, Alicia Gibellina.

BREAKING STORY: Suspect ran over manager of Dotty's on Flamingo and Jones, police say

A homicide detective said they reviewed surveillance video from the Dotty's Casino and adjoining businesses which revealed a black Mercedes GL 550 SUV with a Nevada license plate park in the handicapped section directly in front of the casino doors. According to the report, the male suspect entered the casino at around 6:01 p.m., and he appeared to be messaging on his phone as he entered the building.

The report says the male used a gambling machine and an ATM machine. He was seen to walk in and out of the building, grabbing something from the SUV, and then coming back inside. When the male walked back in a second time, he grabbed the purse of a victim who was playing on a machine, consequently breaking the purse strap around her body, and breaking the victim's right femur. According to the victim, she was winning a lot of money that day. She said she recalled winning approximately $30,000.

The report continues saying that the Dotty's manager, Alicia Gibellina, chased after him. She appeared to open the driver door of the male's vehicle to retrieve the purse, however, the suspect pulled a firearm on her, reversed the car and ran over Gibellina, then drove off northbound through the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

MOURNING ALICIA GIBELLINA: Long-time Las Vegas Dotty's customers mourn loss of manager in homicide

The report said witnesses provided first aid to Gibellina until medical personnel arrived. A Clark County Coroner's officer medical examiner said that Gibellina's cause of death was blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

A homicide detective said that the vehicle was stolen from a home invasion and vehicle theft on May 8, 2022. Forensic evidence of latent prints connected Schmid and another suspect to the crime.

On May 13, the report said detectives were able to get a warrant to search Schmid's phone that he left at the Dotty's before he fled where they found several Facebook profiles which matched with pictures of Schmid, proof of a fraudulent ID card with Schmid's picture, and Facebook messages that started on May 5 until May 11 between Schmid and a man named James.

The report indicates that Schmid was talking to James about which victim's purse to grab in the casino, James said that the target was around 55 to 65 years old. That was the victim who Schmid robbed moments after messaging with James.

From these events, the report says Schmid committed the crimes of robbery with a deadly weapon and battery with substantial bodily harm, open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery as he was communicating with James knowing that the victim had approximately $30,000 in her purse.