Arrest report: Argument leads to fatal shooting, body discovered near Eureka Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report is revealing more details about what led up to a body being discovered last month.

On April 28, Las Vegas police received a report that a body wrapped in a tarp had been found in the 800 block of Sahara Avenue.

A woman told police that her friend called 911 to report the dead body after seeing a discolored human hand hanging out of the tarp. They then left the area because she was "freaked out".

Police later identified the victim as Robert Rodriguez and that he had died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to an arrest report, police collected video surveillance footage from several businesses and homes in the area and discovered a man that was pushing a cart. The report states the person removed items from the cart, including a tarp, and set them on the ground where the victim was located. The man then walked away.

On May 1, police were contacted by a concerned citizen who said a woman told him that her boyfriend had been shot and she believed at least one man had gotten rid of the body. He was identified as 48-year-old Gennady Zhuravlyon. Police were able to locate and arrest Zhuravlyon.

During an interview, detectives showed him photos of the video footage, which allegedly showed him pushing a cart that contained Rob's body. The report states Zhuravlyon "told the detectives they were crazy and had an adverse reaction each time one of the detectives accused him of pushing the cart or dumping the body in the lot." The report states he never provided a statement or denied involvement or knowledge of the murder.

On May 2, police spoke with Rodriguez's girlfriend. The report states she told officers they were both unhoused and lived in a tent near the Eureka Casino. On April 20, she and Rodriguez went to a gas station to get a phone. She said she told Rodriguez to stay there and wait for her while she went to a friend's house. She told police she didn't want Rodriguez to go with her because he doesn't get along with her friend and they've had issues in the past.

She told police she believed Rodriguez got tired of waiting for her and went over to her friend's house. That friend was later identified as 67-year-old Loth Rodriguez.

On May 3, police went over to Loth's house. When they walked inside, there was "apparent blood spatter" on the wall and that blood was "soaked into the carpet, the padding, and the concrete". Loth was arrested and interviewed by detectives.

Loth told police that he lives by himself and he allowed various unhoused individuals to come to his apartment for "leisure and refuge such as charging a phone, showers, smoking illicit narcotics such as methamphetamine and consuming food."

On the night of the shooting, Loth allegedly told detectives that Rob walked in the front door of the apartment and started arguing with someone. Loth said he asked them to take the argument outside but then Rob started yelling at him. According to the arrest report, Loth told police this had happened several times in the past.

Loth told police he grabbed a revolver from the top of his desk and fired one shot because he was afraid, he wanted to "scare Rob", and didn't mean to shoot him. He said he believed Rob was breathing and that Rob stayed on the ground for at least an hour. That's when someone told him that they were going to "take care of Rob". Loth said he then went to his bedroom and didn't remember anything after that.

The report states detectives asked Loth why they didn't call police or call medical personnel immediately after the shooting and he didn't respond.

Court records show that Loth has been charged with open murder and is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on July 11.

Zhuravlyon has been charged with harboring/concealing/aiding a felony offender. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.