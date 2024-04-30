Metro police investigating body found near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a dead body found Sunday night.

Details are limited, but Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the body was found with an apparent gunshot wound in the 800 block of East Sahara Avenue. Officers at the scene believed this was a result of a homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

