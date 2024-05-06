Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Two face charges in connection to person found shot near Sahara, Las Vegas Blvd.

shutterstock_724345753.jpg
Shutterstock
File photo of jail cell
shutterstock_724345753.jpg
Posted at 11:31 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 14:55:00-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have arrested two people in connection to abody found in an empty lot near the Las Vegas Strip.

Detectives identified 67-year-old Loth Rodriguez and 48-year-old Gennady Zhuravlyon as suspects.

Their arrest comes after Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers responded around 9:14 p.m. on April 28 to the 800 block of East Sahara Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a dead man who appeared to have been shot.

Rodriguez was arrested on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. Zhuravlyon is in custody at the Las Vegas City Jail on unrelated charges. Once released, he will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center for his involvement in this case.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH