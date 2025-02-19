4 months after arrest of Spring Valley serial burglar suspect, LVMPD asks for help in new case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly four months ago, we told you about the arrest of a serial burglar suspect targeting businesses in Spring Valley, and now, Las Vegas Metro police need your help identifying another one.

On Tuesday, Metro police sent out a press release letting the people know of several commercial burglaries targeting restaurants and lounges "across the valley."

Metro police said the burglaries started at the end of December 2024, with the most recent happening this past Saturday.

Using surveillance photos, investigators have described the suspect as a Black male wearing dark pants and a distinctive teal baseball cap — clothes he was wearing at the time of an alleged forced entry of a business.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Burglary Suspect

Metro police said this individual is suspected of burglarizing at least 10 businesses, so far.

Recalling from last year, Metro police arrested 34-year-old Cedric Hasan for his alleged involvement in a string of more than 30 burglaries in Las Vegas' Chinatown district from June to November — resulting in nearly $213,000 of stolen property, according to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13.

Metro police met with community members and responded to these crimes by marking the case as a major priority and utilizing a Chinatown Task Force — and even the resources of the FBI — to arrest a suspect. Hasan was arrested on Nov. 19. Court records show he has a jury trial set for May 27, 2025.

▶ Watch Here's how Chinatown business owners and LVMPD responded after string of break-ins

Anyone with information in this new case are urged to contact the Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Investigation section by phone at (702) 828-2639 or by email at SVACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

