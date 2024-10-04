$5,000 reward: FBI looking for suspect involved in Chinatown string of burglaries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Help the Las Vegas Metro Police Department find who is responsible for a string of burglaries in Chinatown.

These burglaries have happened sporadically throughout the last few weeks— usually between the early hours of the morning.

Surveillance footage shows an unknown race man between 20 and 40-years-old. He is estimated to be 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He has been seen wearing a hoodie and large gloves before breaking into multiple businesses.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for any leading information that results in the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for these burglaries.

Anyone with information should contact the LVMPD Theft Crimes Bureau by phone at 702- 828-3951 or by email at robbery@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or using this link.