Police working to identify suspect in connection to a string of 29 burglaries in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department are asking for help identifying a suspect who broke into three businesses in Chinatown Wednesday early morning.

At 3:20 a.m., police said the suspect was caught on surveillance approaching a business. Police later found out the suspect broke into three businesses near Spring Mountain Road and Wynn Road within 15 minutes from one another.



The suspect was seen walking away with stolen items. Police said the suspect is connected to 26 previous burglaries in the area.

Here is a photo with information on the past burglaries:

Channel 13’s Abel Garcia was on the scene at Babystacks in Chinatown where he said police was last active around 12:15 p.m.

Police activity in Chinatown after a string of robberies

Watch the press conference LVMPD held on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.:

LVMPD provides further details on suspect connected to multiple Chinatown burglaries

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Investigation section by phone at 702-828-2639 or by email at SVACPD@LVMPD.COM.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385- 5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.