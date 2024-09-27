Here's how Chinatown business owners and LVMPD responded after string of break-ins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local community on edge with a string of burglaries hitting Chinatown businesses while police try to catch the suspect.

On Thursday, police met with members of the Asian community to learn more about how they are stepping up efforts to find who's responsible and how business owners are trying to recover and deal with the damage.

"Any crime is going to be personal, it's basically like your home getting broken into," said Arthur De Joya, managing partner of Suzuya and Gyu— two businesses targeted in Wednesday morning's break ins.

Business broken into during a string of robberies in Chinatown

He said a meeting with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department at the Spring Valley Area Command provided him with some much needed peace of mind.

"The sheriff declared this a major case protocol," said Capt. Katie Geiger of LVMPD.

Capt. Geiger and Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez laid out their plan to step up patrols.

“It means that every resource in this agency is working to make sure we get this person in custody,” Geiger said.

Especially during those early morning hours when morning hours when most of these burglaries have been taking place, Hernandez said their team is now working round the clock to catch the suspect.

Abel: How many more officers are we adding to that area to improves safety especially during those vulnerable hours?

This is a priority for us. We are going to find the suspect. We will identify the suspect and take them into custody. It's going to require an increased amount of resources.

Police said the suspect has already hit at least 29 businesses, mostly targeting cash and small safes. Police said they've recovered some of the stolen property nearby, but no arrests have been made yet.

De Joya said it's good to know police are on it, but that doesn't make the cost of repairs any easier to swallow.

Abel: How much does something like this cost you?

From the property damage part, we are talking thousands of dollars and then you have to include the loss of business. Not only those two things, but also our employee and staff that aren't able to work.

Hernandez is urging business owners to stay vigilant:



Check security systems

Ensure cash registers and doors are secure

He also said the smart team, part of the Chinatown Task Force launched in February, will receive additional support to address concerts from anxious business owners like De Joya.

"As part of the community we never stop moving forward and we cant let these things scare us. We all have to be vigilant for each other," De Joya said.

Here are six images of the suspect police say is responsible for these burglaries.