21-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Las Vegas parking lot shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with an argument in a Las Vegas parking lot that turned deadly earlier this week.

Police arrested 21-year-old Launce Cliff as the suspect in the fatal shooting that happened Sunday in the area of Grand Canyon Drive and Flamingo Road.

PREVIOUS: Argument in parking lot turns deadly in west Las Vegas

Officers responding to the shooting at 3:29 a.m. found an adult male on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the victim had argued with another man, since identified as Cliff. The argument got physical, and police allege Cliff pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

Cliff was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

The victim had not been publicly identified as of this report.

